Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Stormy weather is back in the forecast. A fast-moving system will bring some snow and possible road controls to the Sierra Thursday night into Friday morning. Valleys will see wind and some light snow. Stronger storms will roll in over the weekend. Sierra snow totals of several feet are possible by Monday. Valleys will see wind, rain, and snow. Be prepared for difficult winter travel. -Jeff

