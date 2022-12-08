Suspect in south Reno fitness center thefts arrested

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program on Wednesday said it arrested a suspect in a series of vehicle burglaries at a south Reno fitness center.

Russell Lee Garner, 51, of Reno was booked Tuesday on 12 counts, including vehicle burglary, obtaining money under false pretenses, identity theft and credit card fraud.

After reports of several thefts at a fitness center on South Virginia Street near Huffaker Lane, the program identified Garner as a suspect and arrested him without incident. The Nevada Division of Parole and Probation also alleges he violated terms of his release.

The Repeat Offender Program is made up of detectives from Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, and Sparks Police Department.

Law enforcement wants to remind the public to keep valuables out of their vehicles and to always lock their doors. While this may not prevent a vehicle Burglary, additional victimization such as ID Theft and CC Fraud can be prevented.

