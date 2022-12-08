Suspect in south Reno fitness center thefts arrested

Russell Lee Garner
Russell Lee Garner(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program on Wednesday said it arrested a suspect in a series of vehicle burglaries at a south Reno fitness center.

Russell Lee Garner, 51, of Reno was booked Tuesday on 12 counts, including vehicle burglary, obtaining money under false pretenses, identity theft and credit card fraud.

After reports of several thefts at a fitness center on South Virginia Street near Huffaker Lane, the program identified Garner as a suspect and arrested him without incident. The Nevada Division of Parole and Probation also alleges he violated terms of his release.

The Repeat Offender Program is made up of detectives from Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, and Sparks Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ferrel submitted this photo of a fireball that went over Nevada on Nov. 30, 2022.
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
Nevada Rural Housing Authority logo
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
Chief Lawson
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation
The scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Silver Legacy valet parking on Dec. 4, 2022.
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno
Raul Cuen, left, and Frank Nanez,
2 inmates shot, killed at Susanville Prison

Latest News

Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
NAS Fallon to expand
NAS Fallon to expand
12-7-22
Homestead Holidays this weekend at Saddle Ranch in Carson City
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash