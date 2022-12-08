South Lake Tahoe Festival of Winter Lights reduced to one day due to weather

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - This year’s Festival of Winter Lights in South Lake Tahoe will be shortened due to an incoming storm. The event will now only take place Friday It was originally scheduled to run Saturday as well.

The festival features lighting displays, outdoor shopping, winter carriage rides, and hot food and drinks. People are also encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to support Toys for Tots.

The Festival of Winter Lights run from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday in the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum parking lot at 3058 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Parking is available at the City of South Lake Tahoe Recreation Complex at 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd. and at the Boys & Girls Club at 1100 Lyons Ave. A parking shuttle will be available.

