Scholarship funds designed to help lift workers out of low paying hourly jobs

Western Nevada College scholarship recipient Joshua Schafer with German Chief of Staff during...
Western Nevada College scholarship recipient Joshua Schafer with German Chief of Staff during training exercise with other nations.(KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:07 PM PST
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Western Nevada College is waiting for deserving students to apply for scholarship money.

There is a better way if you’re working multiple jobs and are barely able to pay for your bills.  

WNC offers career and technical programs to get you into one job so you can earn a larger income with benefits.

Three options include careers in the automotive industry, welding, and nursing.

“One of the things I pride myself when I’m talking to people is the community when I’m talking with students, to high school students if they’ll listen to a guy my age is that we have money for you to come to school so it’s time to look at a career rather than just an hourly job that may not be there if there’s another recession or pandemic or some other thing that causes a downturn in the economy,” said Western Nevada College President, Dr. J. Kyle Dalpe.

The Career and Technical Education Scholarships are made possible because of the William N. Pennington Foundation.

The William N. Pennington Foundation has provided these scholarships to WNC for about five years now.

Click here to apply.

