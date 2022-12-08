PCSO looking for missing 16-year-old

PLACER COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Dante Delatorre was reported missing on Wednesday night. He was reported to have gone to the Gold Run rest stop area for a school project around 12:30 p.m. but did not return.

He is believed to have packed water bottles, a hand towel or small shovel, and snow boots. He has had no contact with friends or family since his disappearance.

Delatorre is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, and is five-foot-eleven, weighing 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue sweatshirt, tan pants, and brown hiking boots. If you see Delatorre, you are asked to call the PCSO dispatch center at 530-886-5375.

