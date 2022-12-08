Nevada man arrested for lewdness with a child after 2 years on the run

Randolph Patrick
Randolph Patrick(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:21 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nevada man wanted for three counts of lewdness with a child under 14 by a person over 18 has been arrested after more than two years on the run.

Sparks Police received a report of sexual abuse of a nine-year-old girl by a family member in August of 2020. The police identified Randolph Patrick as the suspect. He then fled Nevada after learning the relatives had been told and that a police report had been filed.

Patrick eluded law enforcement for over two years before Sparks detectives located him in New Bern, North Carolina.

An arrest warrant was issued on October 31, and Patrick was taken into custody on November 2. He was extradited from North Carolina and booked into the Washoe County Jail on December 5.

