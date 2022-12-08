Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Established back in 2005 by Congress, it set forth uniform identification standards for all 50 states to follow. That way identification presented at say the airport could be trusted.

The DMV’s Kevin Malone says here in Nevada we have a more than 70% compliance with Real I.D.

“There is a lot of security behind the scenes that you don’t see,” says Malone. “We do a lot of checks like verify your social security number. And there are a lot of requirements for background checks and things like the physical security card bytes. So, there is quite a bit of security going on with Real I.D.”

Malone says residents must provide the same amount of documentation for either a Nevada I.D. or a Real I.D. The only difference is the customer chooses one or the other. The Real I.D. issued from Nevada has a star in the upper right-hand corner.

Other states conduct their business differently. The federal government has noticed in those other states, there’s only a 40% Real I.D. compliance. Which is why Homeland Security has pushed out the deadline from 2023 to May of 2025.

That deadline really is for the agencies or federal buildings who want Real I.D. only from states who have met the set identification standards.

But Malone says keep in mind, there will be other forms of I.D. that will be accepted.

“Real I.D is optional,” says Malone. “The TSA and the federal government accept other documents like a passport or a military I.D. But if you want to use your driver’s license or I.D. card as your proof of identity to board an airplane or get into a federal building it will have to be Real I.D. compliant.”

The DHS says it is working with states who are falling short of meeting the uniform identification requirements set down by Real I.D. in order to meet the 2025 deadline.

Here in Nevada, we’ve been doing it right for nearly 10 years.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ferrel submitted this photo of a fireball that went over Nevada on Nov. 30, 2022.
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
Nevada Rural Housing Authority logo
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
Chief Lawson
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation
The scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Silver Legacy valet parking on Dec. 4, 2022.
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno
Raul Cuen, left, and Frank Nanez,
2 inmates shot, killed at Susanville Prison

Latest News

Eighteen people arrested as part of an undercover operation in Las Vegas targeting people...
Las Vegas: Juvenile sex sting leads to 18 arrests
In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to Ely State Prison, the location...
Dozens on hunger strike at Nevada prison over food, health
- Referee Mills Lane signals a 2-point deduction toward one of the judges after Mike Tyson bit...
More memories of Nevada legend Mills Lane
A photo of the escaped inmate
Escaped Lassen County inmate captured in Nevada