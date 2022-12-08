Local non-profit hosts 8th annual ‘Adopt-a-Family’ Holiday Program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the eighth year in a row, the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACCS) is hosting their “Adopt-a-Family” holiday program. This year, 277 families signed up for the program, an increase of more than 20% over last year. Out of the 277, 130 families on the list are still up for adoption.

Organizers say this is an opportunity to bring joy to kids who normally don’t have much to look forward to during the holidays.

”Living in poverty is a tough row to hoe, it means going without, it means not having things that the other kids have, it means worrying before the holidays, it means asking if Santa going to find me this year because he didn’t find me last year,” said Pam Russell, Executive Director at WACCS.

According to the U.S. Census, 10% of the population in Washoe County lives at or below the federal poverty level. WACCS provides support to low-income women and families; many are working families whose income goes to covering basic needs and could use a little help to make the holidays special for their children.

Items on the holiday wish list include toys and clothing for children of all ages, as well as kitchenware and gift cards for moms.

To adopt a family, you can call the WACCS office at (775) 825-7395 Mon. thru Thurs. 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or Fridays 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. You can also email WACCS at admin@waccs.org. Brand new, wrapped gifts will be accepted through December 19, 1:00 p.m. at the WACCS offices at 3905 Neil Road, Suite 2, Reno, Nevada 89502.

