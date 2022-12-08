Las Vegas: Juvenile sex sting leads to 18 arrests

LAS VEGAS (KOLO) -An undercover internet sting targeting people seeking to have sex with children led to 18 arrests in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

Detectives posed as juveniles online and the suspects were arrested Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 after attempting to meet up with them, Las Vegas Metro said.

The charges included luring a minor with a computer to engage in sexual acts and attempted sexual assault with a victim under 14, Las Vegas Metro said.

Authorities arrested Ryan Maness, 28; Concepcion Burgos, 53; Brandon Parnell, 30; Anthony Napoles, 19; Missael Melo, 26; Mark Anico, 29; Norberto Colunga, 34; Miguel Perez-Solis, 30; Juan Diaz-Iniguez, 31; Chasen Whitton, 22; Ricardo Gurrola, 23; Perry Spencer, 34; Randolph Minnis, 26; Justin Book, 36; Nathan Isiwa-Bongwalanga, 26; Brandon Johnson, 26; Brian Galvez, 30; and Lisandro Gutierrez-Navarro, 27.

Police reminded parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers.

The operations were carried out by the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, including members of the FBI, LVMPD, Henderson Police, North Las Vegas Police, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.