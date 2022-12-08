Face Time: Dr. Bille Cassé explains how our skin ages from the inside out

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We all get older, but our skin doesn’t have to look as old as we are or as old as we feel.

Dr. Billie Cassé, owner Reno Tahoe Dermatology, stopped by Morning Break to help explain what actually is happening to our skin as we get older, the common skin problems that come with age and the various treatments available to help our skin look and feel young.

According to Dr. Cassé, when we age we can lose collagen and muscle tone, our skin begins to sag, wrinkles begin to form and sun damage starts to show. Many of these things are what actually makes our skin look older than it actually is. Things that make your face look older include sun damage, enlarged pores, dark spots, wrinkles, sagging skin, hallowing of the cheeks and thinning lips.

However, there are lots of things you can do to help your skin age gracefully like wear sunscreen everyday, laser treatments, fillers, retinol products, antioxidants, neurotoxins, RF microneedling, chemical peels and health skin care routines. Watch Thursday’s interview for more details about each of these treatments.

