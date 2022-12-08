Circle of Life Community Hospice invites seniors to Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:21 AM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. - Circle of Life Hospice serves individuals and their families during the advanced and final stages of a terminal illness. This holiday season they’re hosting two parties for seniors in our community.

Michelle Cagle and Johnny Sutter stopped by Morning Break to share details of both events.

The first is called The Grinch; its a musical performed by Scot Marshall. It takes place Friday, De. 9 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Reno Senior Center (1155 E 9th St Reno). This event is free for everyone.

You can also celebrate the new year without having to stay up until midnight at the Senior Soiree on Saturday, Dec. 31. From 3-6 p.m. at the Washoe County Senior Service Center, there will be live music, dancing and mocktails. This event is also free, but you do need to RSVP. Let Circle of Life and the Senior Coalition know you’re coming by emailing rsvp@colhospice.com.

To learn more about Circle of Life Hospice, click here.

