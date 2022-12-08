Atlantis Casino offers rewards and discounts for participating in the Holly Jolly Days Food Drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tis the season of giving and the Atlantis Resort Casino is incentivizing your good will by offer rewards and discounts if you donate to its Holly Jolly Food Drive during the month December.

Communications manager, Joel Villanueva, stopped by Morning Break to share how the Atlantis is encouraging folks to bring canned food to various locations throughout the resort.

Since the first holiday campaign in 2011, over 56,000 lbs. of food have been collected and donated to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. From now until Dec. 23, barrels will located across the property.

Bring two cans of food per person to receive any of the following: discounts:

DINING MANHATTAN DELI: Enjoy a slice of Carrot Cake or New York Cheesecake with the purchase of any Full Sandwich, Deli Sensation, Hamburger, Pizza, Hot Dog Entrée or Specialty. PURPLE PARROT: Half price entrée with purchase of full price entrée. TOUCAN CHARLIE’S BUFFET & GRILLE (Tuesday – Thursday) 2-for-1 lunch buffet or $5 off dinner buffet nightly.

SPA ATLANTIS A complimentary aromatherapy upgrade on any massage or a revitalizing eye treatment with the purchase of any facial.

FUN CENTER Receive a $5 game card with a minimum $5 purchase. You can also donate new, unwrapped toys to receive this discount.

THE SHOPPES ATLANTIS Receive a 10% discount.

GAMING *Must be 21 and a Monarch Rewards member. TABLE GAMES: $10 WINS $20 MATCH PLAY$10 wager will pay $20 when you win an even money bet at any Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, or Pai Gow Poker game. RACE & SPORTS BOOK: Receive a $5 wager bonus on a $20 future wager. POKER: 1,000 extra chips for our daily tournament. *Must be playing in a live poker game with your Monarch Rewards card. Hot Seat Drawings and Splash Pots for Cash! *Must be playing in a live poker game with your Monarch Rewards card. KENO: Buy 20 multi-race tickets and your 21st game is free!



