49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting.
The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
The number of cases being reported is 7% higher than it was last year. Now, the Carson City HHS is giving advice for how to prevent the symptoms of RSV, as well as its symptoms:
RSV can spread when:
- An infected person coughs or sneezes.
- You get virus droplets from a cough or sneeze in your eyes, nose, or mouth.
- You have direct contact with the virus, like kissing the face of a child with RSV.
- You touch a surface that has the virus on it, like a doorknob, and then touch your face before washing your hands.
Symptoms of RSV usually include:
- Runny nose;
- Decrease in appetite;
- Coughing;
- Sneezing;
- Fever; and
- Wheezing.
Take the following steps to help prevent the spread of RSV:
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper shirt sleeve, not your hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid close contact, such as kissing, shaking hands, and sharing cups and eating utensils with others.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs with a household disinfectant and mobile devices with an alcohol wipe.
