49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting.

The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.

The number of cases being reported is 7% higher than it was last year. Now, the Carson City HHS is giving advice for how to prevent the symptoms of RSV, as well as its symptoms:

RSV can spread when:

An infected person coughs or sneezes.

You get virus droplets from a cough or sneeze in your eyes, nose, or mouth.

You have direct contact with the virus, like kissing the face of a child with RSV.

You touch a surface that has the virus on it, like a doorknob, and then touch your face before washing your hands.

Symptoms of RSV usually include:

Runny nose;

Decrease in appetite;

Coughing;

Sneezing;

Fever; and

Wheezing.

Take the following steps to help prevent the spread of RSV:

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper shirt sleeve, not your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid close contact, such as kissing, shaking hands, and sharing cups and eating utensils with others.

Clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs with a household disinfectant and mobile devices with an alcohol wipe.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.