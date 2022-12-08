49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada

49 new cases of RSV have been reported in our area since Nov. 27
49 new cases of RSV have been reported in our area since Nov. 27(CNN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting.

The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.

The number of cases being reported is 7% higher than it was last year. Now, the Carson City HHS is giving advice for how to prevent the symptoms of RSV, as well as its symptoms:

RSV can spread when:

  • An infected person coughs or sneezes.
  • You get virus droplets from a cough or sneeze in your eyes, nose, or mouth.
  • You have direct contact with the virus, like kissing the face of a child with RSV.
  • You touch a surface that has the virus on it, like a doorknob, and then touch your face before washing your hands.

Symptoms of RSV usually include:

  • Runny nose;
  • Decrease in appetite;
  • Coughing;
  • Sneezing;
  • Fever; and
  • Wheezing.

Take the following steps to help prevent the spread of RSV:

  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper shirt sleeve, not your hands.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Avoid close contact, such as kissing, shaking hands, and sharing cups and eating utensils with others.
  • Clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs with a household disinfectant and mobile devices with an alcohol wipe.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ferrel submitted this photo of a fireball that went over Nevada on Nov. 30, 2022.
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
Nevada Rural Housing Authority logo
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
Chief Lawson
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation
The scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Silver Legacy valet parking on Dec. 4, 2022.
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash

Latest News

RSV
Tripledemic causes strain on Northern Nevada hospitals
A new survey aimed to help improve screening rates.
New breast cancer screening survey from NCC and UNR
Nevada enters into agreement with Walmart, American Drug Stores over opioid litigation
This virus is most commonly seen in babies and young children.
Mono County health officials voice concern over confluence of viruses