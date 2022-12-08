$10 million in down payment assistance now available to first time homebuyers

The program provides down payment assistance to first time homebuyers
The program provides down payment assistance to first time homebuyers(FOX5)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:09 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - $10 million in down payment assistance is being made available to first time homebuyers through the Home Means Nevada Initiative.

$15,000 in down payment assistance will be made available. A second mortgage with no payments or interest and completely forgiven after three years of residence in the home will be provided.

“Our estimates indicate the Home Means Nevada Initiative dollars for down payment assistance will allow the two agencies to help over 650 Nevada families purchase homes in a difficult buyers’ market,” said Steve Aichroth, Administrator of the Nevada Housing Division. “These organizations have worked for years to help Nevadans get into more tenable, long-term housing circumstances and we firmly believe this new option will apply to residents at a time when owning a home continues to elude hard working citizens.”

Eligibility requirements are as follows:

  • You must be a first-time homebuyer, having not owned a home within the last three years
  • A minimum of six months of Nevada residency
  • Completion of a homebuyer education course

You must visit each local housing agency website for details on the programs.

“The investment in homeownership programs through the Home Means Nevada Initiative is inspiring to see,” said Bill Brewer, executive director of Nevada Rural Housing. “We are excited to continue to offer the opportunity of homeownership to more rural Nevadans.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ferrel submitted this photo of a fireball that went over Nevada on Nov. 30, 2022.
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
Nevada Rural Housing Authority logo
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
Chief Lawson
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation
The scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Silver Legacy valet parking on Dec. 4, 2022.
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash

Latest News

COL Community Hospice Interview
Circle of Life Community Hospice invites seniors to Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties
Holly Jolly Days Food Drive
Atlantis Casino offers rewards and discounts for participating in the Holly Jolly Days Food Drive
Face Time: Aging Skin
Face Time: Dr. Bille Cassé explains how our skin ages from the inside out
Dante Delatorre, the missing 16-year-old boy
PCSO looking for missing 16-year-old