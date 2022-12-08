1 person hospitalized after Reno stabbing

One person was hospitalized Thursday morning
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:47 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in the area of Enterprise and Valley.

The Reno Police Department says at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a single victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated, and RPD says there is no danger to the community.

KOLO 8 News Now will update this article once more information becomes available.

