Years in the making, Reno-made Hardway Snowboards now on sale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hardway Snowboards are now for sale, made in Reno, Nevada.

Founder T.J. Fiorelli founded the company after growing up on a board.

“I remember thinking, ‘How is it made? Is it epoxy? Is it made like a surfboard? A skateboard?’ It was a general curiosity,” said Fiorelli.

Some six years later Fiorelli has learned how to craft his own unique snowboards, releasing them to the public this Fall.

“I feel so fortunate and so lucky to have grown up in the Reno area, to get up on the hill and experience the mountains,” said Fiorelli, “I wanted to find the best way to spread by passion and love for snowboarding and bring it to other people and bring a smile to their face when they ride their new Hardway snowboard.”

Fiorelli works for Reno’s Moment Skis as a manager. He manufactures his boards out of their building.

“I owe a lot to them. I owe it all to them,” said Fiorelli. “The amount of support from the community already has been insane.”

Learn more about T.J. and Hardway Snowboards in the video above. You can also shop and connect at hardwaysnowboards.com.

