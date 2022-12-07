Years in the making, Reno-made Hardway Snowboards now on sale

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:58 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hardway Snowboards are now for sale, made in Reno, Nevada.

Founder T.J. Fiorelli founded the company after growing up on a board.

“I remember thinking, ‘How is it made? Is it epoxy? Is it made like a surfboard? A skateboard?’ It was a general curiosity,” said Fiorelli.

Some six years later Fiorelli has learned how to craft his own unique snowboards, releasing them to the public this Fall.

“I feel so fortunate and so lucky to have grown up in the Reno area, to get up on the hill and experience the mountains,” said Fiorelli, “I wanted to find the best way to spread by passion and love for snowboarding and bring it to other people and bring a smile to their face when they ride their new Hardway snowboard.”

Fiorelli works for Reno’s Moment Skis as a manager. He manufactures his boards out of their building.

“I owe a lot to them. I owe it all to them,” said Fiorelli. “The amount of support from the community already has been insane.”

Learn more about T.J. and Hardway Snowboards in the video above. You can also shop and connect at hardwaysnowboards.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ferrel submitted this photo of a fireball that went over Nevada on Nov. 30, 2022.
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
Nevada Rural Housing Authority logo
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
Chief Lawson
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation
The scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Silver Legacy valet parking on Dec. 4, 2022.
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno
Raul Cuen, left, and Frank Nanez,
2 inmates shot, killed at Susanville Prison

Latest News

Hug High School
Taggers plague new Hug High School
Cleared hydrant at Incline Village
Incline, Crystal Bay residents asked to ‘Adopt a Hydrant’
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Ken Wilson explains Wolf Pack’s approach as transfer portal opens
Ken Wilson explains Wolf Pack’s approach as transfer portal opens