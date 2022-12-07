Wednesday Web Weather

Wednesday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:40 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The quiet weather will last through early Thursday, with chilly temperatures and generally light wind. A weak storm system will open up the storm door again Thursday evening through Friday morning, with wind and snow showers. Stronger storms will roll in Friday night through the weekend. Heavy Sierra snow is expected, with winter driving conditions, road controls, and possible road closures. -Jeff

