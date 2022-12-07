Wednesday AM Weather We’ll enjoy a quiet, but cool Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 40s in Reno. The next storm will arrive late tomorrow with gusty winds tomorrow afternoon and a chance for snow showers tomorrow night into Friday morning. A stronger storm will move in late Friday and will bring continual snow showers across the Sierra and northern Nevada through the weekend. Be prepared for possible travel impacts from Friday through Monday.

Email This Link Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn