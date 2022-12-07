Update on FISH Revitalization Project

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Major progress is being made on Friends in Service Helping’s (FISH) Revitalization Project. Just seven months after the Whistle Stop Inn was demolished on Carson Street, crews are now putting up the framing for what will be student housing on the site now owned by FISH. It’s where individuals and their families will be able to live as they get college-level training at Western Nevada College and other institutions to move out of minimum wage jobs and into meaningful careers.

“Being a nonprofit, people are still trying to digest that because this is something that most nonprofits wouldn’t deal with,” said Jim Peckham, Executive Director of FISH. “But we think it’s critical because we can set an example for the other communities.”

Construction is on schedule with the first dormitory on track to open next summer. The next one could open a month later. Individuals who live in the dorms will be able to focus on their education and new path forward.

“We think it’s going to change lives,” said Peckham. “It’s going to change the community and help to diversify the economy here. Everybody wins.”

“There are going to be a lot of new beginnings there, a lot of new beginnings and opportunities for growth and progress,” said JD Powers, a program coach, who says FISH helped her turn her life around. She says this construction of student housing for those involved in FISH’s revitalization program will provide a safe and stable environment focused on growth.

FISH has been able to raise just over 50% of its $16 million budget for the project. Now, an anonymous donor has agreed to match a total of $250,000 if others donate during December and January. If you’d like to learn more or donate, head here:

