Taggers plague new Hug High School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It has not been a totally smooth start for Hug High School’s new Wildcreek campus.

The new school was barely open when video of fights in the hallways showed up on social media. In the months that followed the new school or at least its entrance monument have been the target of taggers.

“It’s a symbol of what this school means to this community,” says the school district’s Chief Operations Officer Adam Searcy, “and it is absolutely unacceptable for anyone to deface it that way.”

The school district has been quick to clean things up and there was no sign of grafffiti on the monument today, but evidence of the problem was visible just off the campus. A light pole has been painted over, a retaining wall is still marked, as is a traffic sign.

No one is saying if itSs gang related and the Sparks Police Department says they’ve received no reports, but Searcy says the community they should be united in their condemnation of these actions and proud of the new school and its students.

“I desperately do not want this to color individuals’ experience in that school, the sudents, and how they perceive their worth and inspire them to what they are capable of.”

Anyone with information should call school ,police or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

