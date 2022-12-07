Sparks High School Alumni Foundation raising money for current students at holiday party

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The newly launched non-profit, Sparks High School Alumni Foundation, is hosting their annual Christmas party at the Nugget Casino Wednesday, Dec. 14. This year’s party will include a fundraiser to buy caps and gowns for Sparks High School seniors who need them.

The foundation’s president, Donald Abbott; vice president, Jose “Chava” España; and treasurer, Rikki Melanaphy, stopped by Morning Break to invite all former Railroaders to Wednesday’s event.

The Christmas party will take place inside the Nugget’s Cascade room (2nd floor next to the arcade). Cocktails are served at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $60 per person or $600 for a table of 10. You must sign up and pay by end of the day Thursday, Dec. 8.

Contact Rikki Melanaphy at 775-544-2192 or rikkijw@yahoo.com to purchase tickets, donate to the cap and gown fund, or offer items and services to the raffle/silent auction.

If you’re a Sparks HS alum, you can learn more about this event and others by joining the Sparks High School Alumni group on Facebook.

