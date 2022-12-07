Sparks High School Alumni Foundation raising money for current students at holiday party

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The newly launched non-profit, Sparks High School Alumni Foundation, is hosting their annual Christmas party at the Nugget Casino Wednesday, Dec. 14. This year’s party will include a fundraiser to buy caps and gowns for Sparks High School seniors who need them.

The foundation’s president, Donald Abbott; vice president, Jose “Chava” España; and treasurer, Rikki Melanaphy, stopped by Morning Break to invite all former Railroaders to Wednesday’s event.

The Christmas party will take place inside the Nugget’s Cascade room (2nd floor next to the arcade). Cocktails are served at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $60 per person or $600 for a table of 10. You must sign up and pay by end of the day Thursday, Dec. 8.

Contact Rikki Melanaphy at 775-544-2192 or rikkijw@yahoo.com to purchase tickets, donate to the cap and gown fund, or offer items and services to the raffle/silent auction.

If you’re a Sparks HS alum, you can learn more about this event and others by joining the Sparks High School Alumni group on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ferrel submitted this photo of a fireball that went over Nevada on Nov. 30, 2022.
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
Nevada Rural Housing Authority logo
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
Chief Lawson
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation
The scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Silver Legacy valet parking on Dec. 4, 2022.
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno
Raul Cuen, left, and Frank Nanez,
2 inmates shot, killed at Susanville Prison

Latest News

Holiday Parties with Santa
Holiday Parties with Santa
RSV
Highest weekly total of RSV cases reported in Washoe County
Family Time - Giving Back
Family Time: Teaching kids the joy of giving during the holiday ‘getting’ season
Nonprofit teaches wellness through aerial movement
Nonprofit teaches wellness through aerial movement