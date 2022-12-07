Nonprofit teaches wellness through aerial movement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Karynn Sucaldito started Aerial Equanimity in 2020, as nationwide Covid shutdowns came to an end.

“I just became more and more interested in this idea of starting a non-profit and providing access to something that is very niche and something that has profound impacts, not only on the physical body, but also on the emotional health and wellness of the participants,” said Sucaldito, Founder of Aerial Equanimity.

They teach all sorts of things, from aerial silks to lyra.

“There’s silks, which are the loose fabrics with two tails at the end. Hammock is similar to silks. It’s a fabric. We have lyra, which some people call the aerial hoop. It’s a hard apparatus. A solid hoop which is suspended in the air. We also have straps.”

Aerial Equanimity also tries it’s best to remove one big obstacle for many trying to get fit.

“The CSA Scholarship, the BIPOC Scholarship, and we’re creating an SCL scholarship. So there’s plenty of ways people can show up and we don’t want anyone to ever feel like finances is a barrier to their progress in this journey.”

Some of the exercises may seem hard, but Sucaldito says practice will help.

“Oftentimes, people think aerial arts is just upper body. I think the best thing to do is to remind yourself that there’s no better time to start than now. The best way you’re going to build the skills and the strength and flexibility and mobility for this practice is to do the practice.”

People of all ages can join. One mom says she’s seen big changes in her kids since signing them up two years ago.

“They help the kids with their confidence,” said Anita Valenzuela. “They help them interact and they make them feel at home. They make them feel wanted and they’re also there for them, emotionally and physically.”

You can find more information about Aerial Equanimity here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.