New breast cancer screening survey from NCC and UNR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A new breast cancer research project is now taking place at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The Nevada Cancer Coalition is funding this survey for the School of Public Health and data from this project could help improve screening rates.

The survey will provide a closer look at the knowledge, cultural beliefs, and barriers to breast cancer screening and follow-up treatment.

The Nevada Cancer Coalition reports that only 70 percent of eligible women have been screened in the past two years.

This survey will help determine the reason.

The answers will allow them to navigate policies and programs to break any barriers and help make screenings more accessible.

Veronika Scavacini, from the School of Public Health, shared what the process looked like putting this research project together,

“We have been working for the past few months putting together this survey and listening tour to be as culturally as competent and to get the information that is the most useful and going to be the best for our community.”

Darcy Phillips, Early Detections Manager at NCC mentioned what they are seeing and why data like this is important to gather,

“In Nevada, we know, that black women are more likely to die of the disease and are less likely to be screened and we know that holds true with other groups as well so were trying to gather information from Latina women, black women, first nations women, rural-urban all across the state so we can get as much information as possible and see what kind of trends come out of that data that we can work with.”

The survey will take about 15 minutes. It is all private and will ask many questions about demographic and reproductive health information.

The data will be analyzed in the spring.

