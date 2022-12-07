NDOW says mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley was euthanized

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a mountain lion was captured in the northwest valley.

According to police, at approximately 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, officers received a report of a mountain lion seen near the 7500 block of Cliff Peaks Street.

Police said the mountain lion was safely captured at about 4:05 a.m. Wednesday and was transferred to a game warden.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife told FOX5 Wednesday afternoon that the mountain lion was euthanized after its capture, as the animal showed no desire to leave the populated area.

NDOW said that typically, mountain lions would be skittish around people. However, this animal, which they had several reported sightings of, was not interested in leaving the area when law enforcement arrived.

