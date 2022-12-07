Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:43 AM PST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Representatives from Hard Rock International on Wednesday presented new renderings to the Nevada Gaming Control Board of the proposed guitar-shaped hotel that is planned for the Las Vegas Strip.

Hard Rock announced last year that it was purchasing operations of The Mirage from MGM Resorts International for $1.075 billion in cash.

Through the acquisition, Hard Rock had shared that the company planned to build an iconic guitar-shaped hotel on the famous Las Vegas Strip. The Seminole Hard Rock in Florida is currently home to a similar guitar-shaped hotel.

In a Wednesday presentation to the Gaming Control Board, Hard Rock said the proposed guitar-shaped hotel would be built on what the company described as, “the 50 yard line of the most economically productive street in America.”

Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel proposed for Las Vegas Strip(Hard Rock International via Nevada Gaming Control Board)

In the presentation, the company stated that the guitar-shaped hotel would add 800-1,000 new rooms to the property.

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, according to the Dec. 2021 release, MGM Resorts will retain The Mirage name and brand, licensing it to Hard Rock royalty-free for a maximum period of three years while it finalizes its plans to rebrand the property.

Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip(Hard Rock International via Nevada Gaming Control Board)

