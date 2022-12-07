Family Time: Teaching kids the joy of giving during the holiday ‘getting’ season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When the Amazon Christmas catalog came in the mail earlier this year, many kids greedily poured over the pages of toys, electronics, video games, books and more. And while adults may not peruse catalogs as much, almost all of us have that Amazon Wish List that we send out to family for “inspiration.”
We call it the season of giving, but it’s easy to get swept up in the season of ‘getting.’ Dad wants a new lawn mower. Mom wants the latest air fryer. Kids want new toys. We all can’t wait to see what’s under the tree come Christmas morning. While there’s nothing wrong with presents, a balance is key. Afterall, as the saying goes, “the more you give, the more you get.”
Nevada Moms co-founder, Kacey Queen, stopped by Morning Break for this month’s Family Time segment. She shared she’s gotten her kids to think about giving this time of year and shared a list of ways families can give together.
Nevada Moms shared several local organizations that are accepting tangible and monetary donations this holiday season, including:
- BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF TRUCKEE MEADOWS
- The Holiday Help Program has helped hundreds of families with gifts and goods including clothes, toys, and household items. Many that receive are members of the club and are families in need.
- To adopt a Reno-Sparks family for the 2022 Holiday Help program, please get in touch with Dina Ciarlo via email at holidayhelp@bgctm.org.
- THE CHILDREN’S CABINET
- Adopt a family through the Children’s Cabinet. Each year families and businesses come together to help families in need. You decide what size family you would like to adopt and they ask for $50 minimum on each family member. To adopt a family email family@childrenscabinet.org.
- UNR EARLY HEAD START GIVING TREE
- If you are able to contribute to the Giving Tree this year, please provide gift cards and gifts.
- Return gifts by Wednesday, Dec. 14
- ASHLEE’S TOY CLOSET
- You can drop off toys at multiple locations now through Dec.16.
- SAFE EMBRACE ADOPT A FAMILY
- Children and families are currently available to be adopted through email or phone. Email: christmas@safeembrace.org Phone: 775-324-3766.
- Return gifts by Monday, Dec. 19 (but will work with donor)
- 19TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY WITH A HERO
- Holiday with a Hero provides a holiday shopping trip for students in the McKinney-Vento Students-in-Transition program within the Carson City School District. Students are paired with first responders or volunteers from community organizations.
- For this program, you are donating monetarily to a family via check which gets dispersed into Walmart Gift Cards.
- OPERATION STOCKING STUFFER
- Each year Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collect stockings for children in the community. They have over 2,000 children registered in need of stockings for 2022.
- Stockings accepted through Sunday, Dec. 11.
- BE SANTA TO A SENIOR
- You can adopt a senior this holiday season through Be Santa To A Senior. This is an organization that helps you find a giving tree in local senior care homes. There are over 25 listed in our area. Click the link and type in your zip code to find the location nearest to you.
- Return gifts by the date listed on tag
Nevada Moms also has a full list of food banks and pantries that are accepting donations for the holidays.
Kacey Queen is a monthly contributor to Morning Break.
