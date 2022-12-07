Family Time: Teaching kids the joy of giving during the holiday ‘getting’ season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When the Amazon Christmas catalog came in the mail earlier this year, many kids greedily poured over the pages of toys, electronics, video games, books and more. And while adults may not peruse catalogs as much, almost all of us have that Amazon Wish List that we send out to family for “inspiration.”

We call it the season of giving, but it’s easy to get swept up in the season of ‘getting.’ Dad wants a new lawn mower. Mom wants the latest air fryer. Kids want new toys. We all can’t wait to see what’s under the tree come Christmas morning. While there’s nothing wrong with presents, a balance is key. Afterall, as the saying goes, “the more you give, the more you get.”

Nevada Moms co-founder, Kacey Queen, stopped by Morning Break for this month’s Family Time segment. She shared she’s gotten her kids to think about giving this time of year and shared a list of ways families can give together.

Nevada Moms shared several local organizations that are accepting tangible and monetary donations this holiday season, including:

Nevada Moms also has a full list of food banks and pantries that are accepting donations for the holidays.

