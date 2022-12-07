Family says 1-year-old suffers burns on 40% of body after candle explodes

A Georgia family says their son suffered third-degree burns on his body and continues his recovery after a candle exploded. (Source: WXIA, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Kaitlyn Ross
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:02 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WXIA) - A family in Georgia says their son is facing a long road to recovery after suffering severe burns in an accident that involved a candle.

Amahd, a 17-month-old child, suffered burns on over 40% of his body nearly three weeks ago, according to his family.

The family said Amahd slipped through a baby gate and into the kitchen where he poured Vick’s Vapor Rub onto a lit scented candle before it exploded.

Amahd’s mother, Rochenda Golightly, said they saw what had happened when viewing their nanny cam.

“I saw a little ball of light, that’s how it was, you couldn’t even make out that it was a person,” Golightly said.

The boy’s parents said it happened in an instant and their lives have been changed.

“When I walk in there [the kitchen] I just break down,” Golightly said. “My daughter says she feels so dark in there and doesn’t want to be here.”

Amahd’s dad rushed the boy to the hospital that day. The child was then flown by helicopter to the pediatric burn unit in Augusta.

“I just told him that I love him and he’s so strong,” Golightly said.

The family says they now take turns driving three hours to be by his side around the clock until he wakes up.

“I know recovery is going to be long, but I just can’t wait for him to be home,” Golightly said.

Officials said Amahd is expected to be at the hospital for at least three months.

According to the family, they have created a GoFundMe fundraiser for help while keeping their small business open.

Amahd’s mother said she’s been traumatized by what happened to her son but hopes when he finally makes it home, they can also begin to recover from that terrible day.

Copyright 2022 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ferrel submitted this photo of a fireball that went over Nevada on Nov. 30, 2022.
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
Nevada Rural Housing Authority logo
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
Chief Lawson
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation
The scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Silver Legacy valet parking on Dec. 4, 2022.
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno
Raul Cuen, left, and Frank Nanez,
2 inmates shot, killed at Susanville Prison

Latest News

The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
Spirit of the Season
Spirit of the Season
A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
A Georgia family says their son suffered third-degree burns on his body and continues his...
Family says son suffered burns on body after candle exploded