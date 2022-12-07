Blackshear’s 22 help Nevada knock off Pepperdine 85-77

Nevada Wolf Pack
Nevada Wolf Pack(Nevada Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:09 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear had 22 points in Nevada’s 85-77 win against Pepperdine on Tuesday.

Blackshear was 7 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Wolf Pack (8-2). Jarod Lucas scored 18 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Tyler Powell recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 4 from the field.

Mike Mitchell Jr. led the way for the Waves (5-3) with 18 points. Maxwell Lewis added 18 points for Pepperdine. Houston Mallette also had 15 points.

Lucas scored seven points in the first half and Nevada went into the break trailing 39-37. Blackshear scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Nevada to an eight-point victory.

Nevada’s next game is Saturday at Oregon (4-5).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ferrel submitted this photo of a fireball that went over Nevada on Nov. 30, 2022.
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
Nevada Rural Housing Authority logo
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
Chief Lawson
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation
The scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Silver Legacy valet parking on Dec. 4, 2022.
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno
Raul Cuen, left, and Frank Nanez,
2 inmates shot, killed at Susanville Prison

Latest News

Starck, Frost, Chong the first players this offseason to test college football's 'free agency'
Ken Wilson explains Wolf Pack’s offseason approach as transfer portal opens
Nevada Wolf Pack
Shelton leads Loyola Marymount over Nevada 64-52
McClure comes from Cal; served as offensive line coach in Reno in 2018, 2019
Ken Wilson names Angus McClure Wolf Pack offensive line coach; Nady out
Nevada Wolf Pack
Blackshear’s 16 help Nevada take down Sam Houston 78-60