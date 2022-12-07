160 Driving Academy hosting food and toy drive

By Mike Watson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:02 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 160 Driving Academy truck driving school is asking people to help provide food and toys to those in need this holiday season. A food and toy drive is taking place Saturday.

Food collected at the event will go to Friends In Service Helping. Toys donations will go to Toys for Tots. All donated items will stay in the local community.

A drive-through will be set up for people to drop of donations. Hot chocolate and other treats will be given out to donors.

The event takes place Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the 160 Driving Academy at 4962 East U.S. 50 in Carson City.

If you can’t make it to the food and toy drive, donations can be dropped of at 160 Driving Academy between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

