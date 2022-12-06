Women wanted for Oregon murder found in Mineral County

Alyssa Z. Sturgill and Lisa M. Peaslee
Alyssa Z. Sturgill and Lisa M. Peaslee(Tillamook County Sheriff's Office)
By Mike Watson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:48 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two women wanted in connection with an Oregon murder have been arrested in Mineral County. Alyssa Z. Sturgill, 40, and Lisa M. Peaslee, 41, were stopped by deputies Sunday and taken into custody on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. On Monday, a judge in Tillamook County, Ore. signed arrest warrants for Sturgill and Peaslee, and a search warrant for the victim’s minivan. Tillamook County detectives traveled to Nevada to serve Sturgill and Peaslee and to begin the extradition process. Sturgill and Peaslee now face charges of murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a firearm, and theft in the first degree.

The search for the Sturgill and Peaslee began Friday after the body of a 52-year-old man was found in a campsite in Tillamook State Forest. Investigators said the victim had been shot and his minivan stolen. Spent casings and a gun were found at the scene. The victim’s barking dog was found tied to a nearby tree. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

According to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Sturgill and Peaslee were living in their car at the location where the victim was found, and their vehicle was still at the location after the shooting.

“We are extremely grateful for the professionalism and the cooperation of all of the agencies involved that led to the quick apprehension of these two criminals,” said Tillamook County Detective Sgt. Michelle Brewer. “Those agencies include Tillamook 911, Oregon Department of Forestry, Tillamook Police, Oregon State Police and Crime Lab, Tillamook County District Attorney’s Office, and Mineral and Washoe County Sheriff’s Offices in Nevada.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ferrel submitted this photo of a fireball that went over Nevada on Nov. 30, 2022.
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
Nevada Rural Housing Authority logo
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
Raul Cuen, left, and Frank Nanez,
2 inmates shot, killed at Susanville Prison
The scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Silver Legacy valet parking on Dec. 4, 2022.
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno
Chief Lawson
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation

Latest News

Nevada Rural Housing (NRH) announced it is accepting holiday gift donations for the residents...
NRHA will open section 8 waiting list, plans to increase housing voucher amounts
NRHA will open section 8 waiting list, plans to increase housing voucher amounts
NRHA will open section 8 waiting list, plans to increase housing voucher amounts
Starck, Frost, Chong the first players this offseason to test college football's 'free agency'
Ken Wilson explains Wolf Pack’s approach as transfer portal opens
Reno Bike Project Programs Manager Andy Perkins touches a bike under repair in the "FreeWheels...
Reno Bike Project donations become Christmas presents