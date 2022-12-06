Women wanted for Oregon murder found in Mineral County

MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two women wanted in connection with an Oregon murder have been arrested in Mineral County. Alyssa Z. Sturgill, 40, and Lisa M. Peaslee, 41, were stopped by deputies Sunday and taken into custody on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. On Monday, a judge in Tillamook County, Ore. signed arrest warrants for Sturgill and Peaslee, and a search warrant for the victim’s minivan. Tillamook County detectives traveled to Nevada to serve Sturgill and Peaslee and to begin the extradition process. Sturgill and Peaslee now face charges of murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a firearm, and theft in the first degree.

The search for the Sturgill and Peaslee began Friday after the body of a 52-year-old man was found in a campsite in Tillamook State Forest. Investigators said the victim had been shot and his minivan stolen. Spent casings and a gun were found at the scene. The victim’s barking dog was found tied to a nearby tree. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

According to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Sturgill and Peaslee were living in their car at the location where the victim was found, and their vehicle was still at the location after the shooting.

“We are extremely grateful for the professionalism and the cooperation of all of the agencies involved that led to the quick apprehension of these two criminals,” said Tillamook County Detective Sgt. Michelle Brewer. “Those agencies include Tillamook 911, Oregon Department of Forestry, Tillamook Police, Oregon State Police and Crime Lab, Tillamook County District Attorney’s Office, and Mineral and Washoe County Sheriff’s Offices in Nevada.”

