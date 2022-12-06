Winter Wonderland Hands On! Second Saturday

By Denise Wong
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:12 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Museum of Art is gearing up for an exciting day with families. This Saturday, there will be free admission for all visitors as part of the museum’s Hands On! Second Saturday event. The theme this month is Winter Wonderland. Rebecca Eckland visited KOLO to show off what crafts families can expect to make and what else people can expect at the museum this time of year.

