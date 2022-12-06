USPS Operation Santa: How kids can write to the North Pole

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now’s the time to get those letters to Santa Claus. Operation Santa from USPS can provide some holiday magic this season.

Operation Santa is accepting those Christmas wishlists now. This is also a chance to be one of Santa’s helpers.

If you are writing a letter, make sure to include your first and last name, age, and tell Santa the type of year you’ve had.

Make sure the letter includes your full name and the return address. Kids will want to address the letter to 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888.

Letters to Mr. Claus are preferred to be delivered by the 12th but will be accepted until the 19th.

Robert Hamm, Supervisor of Customer Service Support at USPS, shared what should also be included in the Christmas letter,

“If you’re going to be asking for toys or books or anything like that you want to make sure you have the right title or name. If you are asking for shoes or clothes you want to make sure you are going to write the right size, and of course, you’re going to want to write your favorite color,” Hamm said.

Adopting a letter is also a part of the Operation Santa program. There might be letters in Santa’s mailroom that he won’t be able to answer. You can volunteer by adopting a letter and granting a child’s wish.

