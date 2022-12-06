Urban Roots hosts holiday craft fair where kids can make holiday decorations and gifts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Urban Roots Handmade Holiday Faire will feature crafts for kids, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, hot beverages and treats, and opportunities to shop local venders.

Farm school cultivator, Marlene Hild, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to Urban Roots (1700 E 2nd St, Reno) on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 2:30-6 p.m.

Hild also demonstrated one of the crafts that kids will get to make at the craft fair on Wednesday. You can also make these coffee filter snowflakes at home.

How to make Coffee Filter Snowflakes:

Color the coffee filters with makers. The less white space, the more colorful and vibrant their snowflakes will be. Spray or drop water on to their coffee filters to blend the colors. Wait until coffee filters have dried, then Fold the coffee filter in half, then in thirds, then in half once more so that you have a skinny triangle. Cut out small pieces from your folded coffee filter to make your snowflake. Unfold the filter and marvel at your unique masterpiece! Click here for more detailed instructions.

List of Participating Vendors at the Handmade Holiday Craft Faire:

Urban Roots make your own crafts: lip balm, holiday cards, kid’s snowman craft

Modest Mix Teas (@modestmixteas): tea blends

Chiara Makes Things (@chiaramakesthings): polymer clay jewelry

Western Moon (@the.westernmoon): hand forged silver jewelry

Marlene Hild (www.marlfox.com): cards for foodies

Joe’s Woodworking: cutting boards, knife sharpening

Myrtle & Me: soaps

Nancy Roberts Photography (www.nancyproberts.com): black and white prints, bookmarks, and cards

Mrs. Claus: children’s books

Ruby Nixon: candles, soaps, lip balm

Snacks Snacks (@snacksnacksnv): dog treats

Immigrant Aid Project: printmaking

Ginger Blossoms Jewelry (@gingerblossoms1)

Willow Hammon: Christmas ornaments, cards

Vilma Arauz: vintage clothing and bags

Extremely Emollient (@extremelyemollient): face creams, sunblock, laundry soap, sugar scrubs, and more

Kecia Olney: stickers, magnets, pins

Terroir Herbals (@terroirherbals): apothecary

Desert Peach Montessori: children’s craft and macrame

Karyna Mendoza: crochet

Havoc Studio (@havoc.studio): eco-dyed clothing

Sabine Crystal: canvases, paintings, printed clothing

Lyndsey Langsdale: jewlery

Tricia LaRose: cork and resin art and jewelry

Phoenix & Flora (@phoenixandflora): clothing boutique

Beverly Marshall: oils and scarves

Click here to learn more about the Handmade Holiday Craft Faire and to buy your tickets. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5-17. Follow Urban Roots on Facebook and Instagram.

