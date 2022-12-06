Urban Roots hosts holiday craft fair where kids can make holiday decorations and gifts
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:12 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Urban Roots Handmade Holiday Faire will feature crafts for kids, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, hot beverages and treats, and opportunities to shop local venders.
Farm school cultivator, Marlene Hild, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to Urban Roots (1700 E 2nd St, Reno) on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 2:30-6 p.m.
Hild also demonstrated one of the crafts that kids will get to make at the craft fair on Wednesday. You can also make these coffee filter snowflakes at home.
How to make Coffee Filter Snowflakes:
- Color the coffee filters with makers. The less white space, the more colorful and vibrant their snowflakes will be.
- Spray or drop water on to their coffee filters to blend the colors.
- Wait until coffee filters have dried, then Fold the coffee filter in half, then in thirds, then in half once more so that you have a skinny triangle.
- Cut out small pieces from your folded coffee filter to make your snowflake.
- Unfold the filter and marvel at your unique masterpiece!
- Click here for more detailed instructions.
List of Participating Vendors at the Handmade Holiday Craft Faire:
- Urban Roots make your own crafts: lip balm, holiday cards, kid’s snowman craft
- Modest Mix Teas (@modestmixteas): tea blends
- Chiara Makes Things (@chiaramakesthings): polymer clay jewelry
- Western Moon (@the.westernmoon): hand forged silver jewelry
- Marlene Hild (www.marlfox.com): cards for foodies
- Joe’s Woodworking: cutting boards, knife sharpening
- Myrtle & Me: soaps
- Nancy Roberts Photography (www.nancyproberts.com): black and white prints, bookmarks, and cards
- Mrs. Claus: children’s books
- Ruby Nixon: candles, soaps, lip balm
- Snacks Snacks (@snacksnacksnv): dog treats
- Immigrant Aid Project: printmaking
- Ginger Blossoms Jewelry (@gingerblossoms1)
- Willow Hammon: Christmas ornaments, cards
- Vilma Arauz: vintage clothing and bags
- Extremely Emollient (@extremelyemollient): face creams, sunblock, laundry soap, sugar scrubs, and more
- Kecia Olney: stickers, magnets, pins
- Terroir Herbals (@terroirherbals): apothecary
- Desert Peach Montessori: children’s craft and macrame
- Karyna Mendoza: crochet
- Havoc Studio (@havoc.studio): eco-dyed clothing
- Sabine Crystal: canvases, paintings, printed clothing
- Lyndsey Langsdale: jewlery
- Tricia LaRose: cork and resin art and jewelry
- Phoenix & Flora (@phoenixandflora): clothing boutique
- Beverly Marshall: oils and scarves
Click here to learn more about the Handmade Holiday Craft Faire and to buy your tickets. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5-17. Follow Urban Roots on Facebook and Instagram.
