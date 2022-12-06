South Lake Tahoe’s fire engine returns for Christmas

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas fire engine will be returning this holiday season.

Firefighters will be handing out candy canes every night from the engines starting at 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 and lasting until Dec. 23.

The schedule of the fire engines is as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 10-Al Tahoe Blvd. (will start at 6pm)

Sunday, Dec.11-Sierra Blvd.

Monday, Dec. 12-Ski Run Blvd.

Tuesday, Dec.13-Barton/Tahoe Island neighborhood

Wednesday, Dec.14-Tahoe Keys Blvd./State Streets

Thursday, Dec. 15-Tahoe Keys Blvd./Venice Dr.

Friday, Dec 16-Springwood Dr./Bijou Pines

Saturday, Dec.17-Glenwood Way

Sunday, Dec.18-South Y neighborhood/Tata Ln.

Monday, Dec.19-Heavenly Valley neighborhood

Tuesday, Dec.20-Stateline/Pioneer Trail

Wednesday, Dec.21-Gardner Mountain neighborhood

Thursday, Dec.22-Stateline area/hotel corridor

Friday, Dec.23- Main areas on Highway 50 (within city limits)

