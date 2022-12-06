South Lake Tahoe’s fire engine returns for Christmas

One of the Christmas fire engines
One of the Christmas fire engines(The City of South Lake Tahoe)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:20 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas fire engine will be returning this holiday season.

Firefighters will be handing out candy canes every night from the engines starting at 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 and lasting until Dec. 23.

The schedule of the fire engines is as follows:

  • Saturday, Dec. 10-Al Tahoe Blvd. (will start at 6pm)
  • Sunday, Dec.11-Sierra Blvd.
  • Monday, Dec. 12-Ski Run Blvd.
  • Tuesday, Dec.13-Barton/Tahoe Island neighborhood
  • Wednesday, Dec.14-Tahoe Keys Blvd./State Streets
  • Thursday, Dec. 15-Tahoe Keys Blvd./Venice Dr.
  • Friday, Dec 16-Springwood Dr./Bijou Pines
  • Saturday, Dec.17-Glenwood Way
  • Sunday, Dec.18-South Y neighborhood/Tata Ln.
  • Monday, Dec.19-Heavenly Valley neighborhood
  • Tuesday, Dec.20-Stateline/Pioneer Trail
  • Wednesday, Dec.21-Gardner Mountain neighborhood
  • Thursday, Dec.22-Stateline area/hotel corridor
  • Friday, Dec.23- Main areas on Highway 50 (within city limits)

