South Lake Tahoe’s fire engine returns for Christmas
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:20 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas fire engine will be returning this holiday season.
Firefighters will be handing out candy canes every night from the engines starting at 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 and lasting until Dec. 23.
The schedule of the fire engines is as follows:
- Saturday, Dec. 10-Al Tahoe Blvd. (will start at 6pm)
- Sunday, Dec.11-Sierra Blvd.
- Monday, Dec. 12-Ski Run Blvd.
- Tuesday, Dec.13-Barton/Tahoe Island neighborhood
- Wednesday, Dec.14-Tahoe Keys Blvd./State Streets
- Thursday, Dec. 15-Tahoe Keys Blvd./Venice Dr.
- Friday, Dec 16-Springwood Dr./Bijou Pines
- Saturday, Dec.17-Glenwood Way
- Sunday, Dec.18-South Y neighborhood/Tata Ln.
- Monday, Dec.19-Heavenly Valley neighborhood
- Tuesday, Dec.20-Stateline/Pioneer Trail
- Wednesday, Dec.21-Gardner Mountain neighborhood
- Thursday, Dec.22-Stateline area/hotel corridor
- Friday, Dec.23- Main areas on Highway 50 (within city limits)
