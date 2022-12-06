Sierra snow storm brings chain controls and spinouts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snow blanketed the Sierra all weekend long making any trip across the mountain pass a dangerous one.

“I am planning to head through but it is a tough situation right now,” said Sayed Karimzad, a truck driver.

While many truck drivers like Karimzad are experienced in this type of winter weather, others put on chains for the first time.

“We watched a YouTube tutorial, it was an extremely rugged experience, our hands were turning red,” said Cheyenne Greenberg, a driver headed to San Francisco.

Greenberg and a friend spent the weekend in Lake Tahoe. Their advice? Get the right size chains.

“They were pretty hard to buy, it was hard to get the right size,” said Shailen Parmar.

“We actually almost brough the wrong size.”

California Transportation is urging people to stay home. But if drivers do choose to make the journey, it’s important to have a full tank of gas and emergency kit in the back seat.

A winter weather advisory for the Sierra lasts into Tuesday morning.

For the latest road conditions, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.