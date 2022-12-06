Reno man extradited for 50-year old murder

Tudor Chirila
Tudor Chirila(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:05 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -a 77-year-old reno man is back in hawaii today... facing charges in a 50-year-old murder case.

When Tudor Chirila first appeared in Reno Justice Court in September he was looking frail and unkempt follwing his arrest and reported suicide attempt. He was hardly your typicalmurder suspect. A former deputy attorney general and Supreme court candidate, he was ready to represent himself and fight extradition.

He’s charged with the 1972 murder of Nancy Anderson in her Honolulu apartment. At the time Cjirila was a graduate assistant at the University of Hawaii.

The case remained unsolved for decades until a tip led investigators to look at Chirila and a DNA sample suuubmitted by his son confirmed suspicions. A DNA sample was also taken from Chirila during his arrest. He claimed it was done without his consent. and raised a constitutional issue of self incrimination.

Such issues are usually raised at trial. An extradition hearing is a simple affair held to answer just two questions: Is the person in costody the same as named in the waarnt and is the warrant still valid?

Eventually that’s all that mattered, but raising the constutional issue prompted the judge to appoint a public defender and hold another hearing.

That delayed things for a few weeks. but late last week Hawaiian authorities took custody and returned him to Honolulu where he will stand trial for murder in the coldest of cold cases.

