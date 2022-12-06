Reno Bike Project donations become Christmas presents

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Do you have an unused child’s bike sitting around your home?

You can turn it into a Christmas gift for a deserving boy or girl and you don’t need to make any possible needed repairs.

The Reno Bike Project and Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada are teaming up in a program called “FreeWheels 4 Kids”.

You donate a bike, The Reno Bike Project fixes it up, and it’s then put under a child’s Christmas tree this holiday season.

“Any kids bike right now. Anything is greatly appreciated right now. We have a huge demand for it and a huge need for it. So we just want to get as many kids bikes as we can. Any size, shape, condition. Anything,” said Reno Bike Project Programs Manager, Andy Perkins.

You can donate anytime between now and Christmas, but the sooner the better.

You can donate bikes at the following locations:

The Reno Bike Project flagship location

216 E Grove Street

Reno, NV 89502

Sun, Mon: CLOSED

Tues, Wed: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Thurs, Fri: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sat: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The Reno Bike Project auxiliary location

635 E 4th Street

Reno, NV 89512

Sun, Mon: CLOSED

Tues, Wed: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Thurs, Fri: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sat: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

St. Vincent’s Thrift Store

500 E. Fourth Street

Reno, NV 89512

Mon.-Sun from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Click here if you would like to volunteer your time to fix up a child’s bike for Christmas.

Click here to donate money to The Reno Bike Project.

