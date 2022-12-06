Reno Bike Project donations become Christmas presents
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Do you have an unused child’s bike sitting around your home?
You can turn it into a Christmas gift for a deserving boy or girl and you don’t need to make any possible needed repairs.
The Reno Bike Project and Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada are teaming up in a program called “FreeWheels 4 Kids”.
You donate a bike, The Reno Bike Project fixes it up, and it’s then put under a child’s Christmas tree this holiday season.
“Any kids bike right now. Anything is greatly appreciated right now. We have a huge demand for it and a huge need for it. So we just want to get as many kids bikes as we can. Any size, shape, condition. Anything,” said Reno Bike Project Programs Manager, Andy Perkins.
You can donate anytime between now and Christmas, but the sooner the better.
You can donate bikes at the following locations:
The Reno Bike Project flagship location
216 E Grove Street
Reno, NV 89502
Sun, Mon: CLOSED
Tues, Wed: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Thurs, Fri: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Sat: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
The Reno Bike Project auxiliary location
635 E 4th Street
Reno, NV 89512
Sun, Mon: CLOSED
Tues, Wed: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Thurs, Fri: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Sat: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
St. Vincent’s Thrift Store
500 E. Fourth Street
Reno, NV 89512
Mon.-Sun from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Click here if you would like to volunteer your time to fix up a child’s bike for Christmas.
Click here to donate money to The Reno Bike Project.
