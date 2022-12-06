Portions of interstate to open again as part of Spaghetti Bowl Project wraps first phase

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 will open once again Tuesday night after being widened as the first phase of the Spaghetti Bowl project is nearing its completion.

Widening the Reno spaghetti bowl ramp is the final construction component of the current renovations to the area.

Upon entering southbound I-580 from eastbound I-80, drivers will enter auxiliary lanes which lead to the Second Street and Mill Street exits. Those continuing southbound on I-580 should prepare to safely merge onto through interstate lanes.

The Nevada Department of Transportation hopes the newly widened ramp will enhance traffic capacity.

NDOT also says construction will substantially complete in mid-December, and that drivers should expect periodic lane and ramp closures as construction continues over the coming weeks.

Construction first began in 2020.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.