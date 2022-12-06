Police: Son stabbed mother to death, hid body in crawlspace

BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A 19-year-old man is accused of killing his mother and hiding her body in the crawlspace under her home, according to police in Texas.

The Belton Police Department announced Friday that Jasper L. James was charged in the murder of 47-year-old Jennifer James.

According to arrest records obtained by KWTX, officers arrived at Jennifer James’ home in the afternoon of Dec. 1 after Kayla James, the victim’s niece, reported that Jennifer James had not shown up for work.

Police said Jasper James was at his mother’s home when officers showed up. He reportedly told them his mother was not at home and he hadn’t seen her since the morning before.

Officers said they noticed “scratches on the suspect’s face that appeared fresh” while talking to Jasper James.

Although he did not allow the officers to enter the home, Jasper James did allow Kayla James to enter and confirm that Jennifer James was not home. While inside, Kayla James said she noticed the couch was missing from the living room.

She went out into the garage to look at the couch after Jasper James told her it was there, and she said she saw what appeared to be blood on it.

Officers at the scene also said they learned that Jennifer James’ keys and wallet were in the house, and her car was parked in the driveway.

Authorities then searched the house and discovered the victim’s body hidden in the crawlspace under the house.

An examination of the body showed Jennifer James had many apparent stab wounds to her face and neck, officials said.

Further investigation in the house revealed blood on the floor and wall of the living room, as well as blood in the living room and on furniture that had been cleaned before officers arrived, according to police.

According to the court document, Kayla James told police that “there had been violence and threats by the suspect (Jasper James) toward Jennifer in the past and the police had been called.”

The suspect is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $1,500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.