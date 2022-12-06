Open for Business: Wandering Wyld is an organization that helps other local small businesses succeed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wandering Wyld is a community organization that helps small businesses succeed through pop-up events, workshops, social-media marketing, coworking and more. What started out as a small, 2-woman pop up at the Eddy, has now turned into a booming business of helping likeminded individuals with passions of their own to start thriving businesses and quit their day jobs to pursue their craft full-time.

CEO, Rachel Macintyre, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how the business has expanded in the Northern Nevada and Northern California communities. They are also moving into the Reno Public Market (299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV) later this month to open their first brick and mortar artisan market.

Some of the most common types of local small businesses that Wandering Wyld works with include:

Jewelry

Apothecary

Visual Arts

Apparel companies

Woodworking/ Furniture/ Welders

Artists

Florists

Artisanal Food Purveyors

Wandering Wyld has several market pop-ups in the month of December.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Urban Roots (1700 E 2nd St, Reno, NV) from 4-7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11 at The Village at Rancharrah (7700 Rancharrah Pkwy, Reno, NV) from 12-4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18 at The Village at Rancharrah (7700 Rancharrah Pkwy, Reno, NV) from 12-4 p.m.

To learn more about Wandering Wyld, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.