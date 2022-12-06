NRHA will open section 8 waiting list, plans to increase housing voucher amounts

CARSON City, Nev. (KOLO) - This week, the Nevada Rural Housing Authority is opening the waiting list for section 8.

The federally funded government program helps very low-income families, the elderly and the disabled with their rents in the private market.

“I was homeless... For quite a while I got beat up,” said John Keller, a program participant.

After two years of living out in the streets, Keller got the news that changed his life. He had been approved for NRHA’s Choice Voucher Program.

“I can have a safe environment and a place I can be myself without having to go and....put my fist up,” he said.

That feeling of security is also shared by other voucher holders like Marlyn Boyd who for some time lived out of her car.

“Is not very safe for a woman to be in her car and here when you go to bed at night, you don’t have to worry about your safety,” said Boyd.

Like them, there are hundreds in rural Nevada unable to afford housing.

“The majority of our program participants are elderly or disabled and on fixed incomes,” said Mishon Hurst, deputy executive director at NRHA. “They only receive small social security, stipends, disability payments or small pensions.”

Since housing assistance is provided on behalf of the family or individual, participants are able to find their own housing, including single-family homes, townhouses and apartments

On December 9, the NRHA will open over 200 waitlist applications.

“The rising rents have made it harder on all Nevadans and especially our lower-income populations, they’re being pushed out of the market when it comes to affordability,” said Hurst. “The voucher gives them that safety net and the ability to find a unit that is affordable for them on their income.”

This year, the program raised voucher amounts by 10% and will be doing another increase in the next couple of months. Applications will remain open until December 16.

To qualify, all households must meet income requirements. Qualified applicants will be selected via random lottery. NRH offers a preference on the waiting list for applicants that are living in a unit where the landlord is willing to accept the voucher or if the applicant has located a unit they will move into where the landlord is willing to accept the voucher.

Although Keller had to wait two years to get into the program, he says the wait is worth it.

“If I was out in the streets, I think I would be dead by now,” he said.

The program covers all Nevada counties, except for Washoe and Clark. Hurst said they are always in need of more landlords to accept the vouchers and encourages more to apply.

NRH will request verification in order to finalize this preference. Income limits are available at https://www.huduser.gov/portal/datasets/il.html.

For rental assistance, you can call: (775) 887-1795 or email: help@nvrural.org.

Landlords interested in applying, go to: https://nvrural.org/renter-services/section-8/landlords/.

For more information, go to: https://nvrural.org/renter-services/section-8/applicants/.

