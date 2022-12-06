Non-profit hosting event for homeless

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Life Changes, Inc. will be hosting an event to help those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The Christmas on 4th Street and Beyond event will be on Dec. 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 550 4th Street in Reno. It is a partnership with SilverSummit Health Plan and the Mill Street Care Center.

They are seeking donations for their community outreach event. The event will provide members of the community with scarves, gloves, beanies, and quality bags, as well as other much needed items.

Donations we are seeking include any of the following:

· Reusable water bottles

· Unused socks

· Unused blankets

· Hygiene items (shampoo, conditioner, soap)

· Winter coats/jackets

· Test Strips (Fentanyl)

· Narcan

· Hot beverages served gratis (free of charge)

· Food trucks/hot meals served gratis (free of charge)

· Anything useful to ALL members of the community in need

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.