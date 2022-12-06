Nevada Dems pick leaders for upcoming legislative session
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Democratic Party has announced its leadership for the upcoming 2023 legislative session.
Their announcement comes after the party won a supermajority in the state legislature in the most recent midterms.
“Our historically diverse leadership team reflects the rich diversity of the state of Nevada and I am proud to serve alongside these talented and dedicated public servants,” said Speaker-Elect Steve Yeager. “Our committee chairs and vice chairs are ready to get to work on a legislative agenda that will continue to prioritize hardworking Nevada families.”
The party’s leadership will be as follows:
- Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, Speaker Pro Tempore
- Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, Floor Majority Leader
- Assemblyman Cameron “CH” Miller, Assistant Floor Majority Leader
- Assemblyman Howard Watts, Majority Whip
- Assemblywoman Sarah Peters, Assistant Majority Whip (North)
- Assemblywoman Selena Torres, Assistant Majority Whip (South)
Other appointments include Assemblywoman Brittney Miller as the chair of the Judiciary Committee, Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod as the chair of the Education Committee, and Sarah Peters as the chair of the HHS.
