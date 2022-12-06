Nevada Dems pick leaders for upcoming legislative session

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:33 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Democratic Party has announced its leadership for the upcoming 2023 legislative session.

Their announcement comes after the party won a supermajority in the state legislature in the most recent midterms.

“Our historically diverse leadership team reflects the rich diversity of the state of Nevada and I am proud to serve alongside these talented and dedicated public servants,” said Speaker-Elect Steve Yeager. “Our committee chairs and vice chairs are ready to get to work on a legislative agenda that will continue to prioritize hardworking Nevada families.”

The party’s leadership will be as follows:

  • Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, Speaker Pro Tempore
  • Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, Floor Majority Leader
  • Assemblyman Cameron “CH” Miller, Assistant Floor Majority Leader
  • Assemblyman Howard Watts, Majority Whip
  • Assemblywoman Sarah Peters, Assistant Majority Whip (North)
  • Assemblywoman Selena Torres, Assistant Majority Whip (South)

Other appointments include Assemblywoman Brittney Miller as the chair of the Judiciary Committee, Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod as the chair of the Education Committee, and Sarah Peters as the chair of the HHS.

