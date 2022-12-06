Nevada Dems pick leaders for upcoming legislative session

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Democratic Party has announced its leadership for the upcoming 2023 legislative session.

Their announcement comes after the party won a supermajority in the state legislature in the most recent midterms.

“Our historically diverse leadership team reflects the rich diversity of the state of Nevada and I am proud to serve alongside these talented and dedicated public servants,” said Speaker-Elect Steve Yeager. “Our committee chairs and vice chairs are ready to get to work on a legislative agenda that will continue to prioritize hardworking Nevada families.”

The party’s leadership will be as follows:

Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, Speaker Pro Tempore

Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, Floor Majority Leader

Assemblyman Cameron “CH” Miller, Assistant Floor Majority Leader

Assemblyman Howard Watts, Majority Whip

Assemblywoman Sarah Peters, Assistant Majority Whip (North)

Assemblywoman Selena Torres, Assistant Majority Whip (South)

Other appointments include Assemblywoman Brittney Miller as the chair of the Judiciary Committee, Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod as the chair of the Education Committee, and Sarah Peters as the chair of the HHS.

