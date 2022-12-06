Mono County health officials voice concern over confluence of viruses

MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A confluence of a number of different winter viruses is raising concern among public health officials in Mono County.

The county has seen a surge in RSV and flu infections and is also anticipating a surge in COVID-19 cases headed into the holiday season. As a result, they are urging people to take precautions.

“The winter viruses have arrived earlier than expected and are trending to remain active longer than usual this winter season,” said Dr. Caryn Slack, MD, MPH, Mono County Health Officer. “A triple threat of Flu, COVID-19, and RSV has descended upon Mono County, and simple proactive measures can help prevent and reduce local spread.”

They say that while the surge in these viruses is based on rising hospitalization numbers, and increased volume of outpatient/Emergency Department visits for these illness’ symptoms, the actual levels of RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 in the community are difficult to quantify.

Residents are asked to report their COVID-19 tests through a portal here to more accurately track the infection.

