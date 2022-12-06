Mono County health officials voice concern over confluence of viruses

This virus is most commonly seen in babies and young children.
This virus is most commonly seen in babies and young children.(Source: WALB)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:46 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A confluence of a number of different winter viruses is raising concern among public health officials in Mono County.

The county has seen a surge in RSV and flu infections and is also anticipating a surge in COVID-19 cases headed into the holiday season. As a result, they are urging people to take precautions.

“The winter viruses have arrived earlier than expected and are trending to remain active longer than usual this winter season,” said Dr. Caryn Slack, MD, MPH, Mono County Health Officer. “A triple threat of Flu, COVID-19, and RSV has descended upon Mono County, and simple proactive measures can help prevent and reduce local spread.”

They say that while the surge in these viruses is based on rising hospitalization numbers, and increased volume of outpatient/Emergency Department visits for these illness’ symptoms, the actual levels of RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 in the community are difficult to quantify.

Residents are asked to report their COVID-19 tests through a portal here to more accurately track the infection.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ferrel submitted this photo of a fireball that went over Nevada on Nov. 30, 2022.
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
Nevada Rural Housing Authority logo
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
Chief Lawson
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation
Raul Cuen, left, and Frank Nanez,
2 inmates shot, killed at Susanville Prison
The scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Silver Legacy valet parking on Dec. 4, 2022.
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno

Latest News

Nevada enters into agreement with Walmart, American Drug Stores over opioid litigation
Surge in child RSV cases stretches some hospitals thin.
Nevada to fast track some nursing licenses to assist with influx of pediatric patients
Tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis.
Free Adult Dental Day at Community Health Alliance
A Nevada hospital
Nevada to get $33 million for public health infrastructure