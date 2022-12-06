Marijuana lounge coming to Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tomorrow the Washoe County Planning Commission will take public testimony on new cannabis lounge regulations never needed before. That’s because the state of Nevada recently awarded 40 licenses for such lounges statewide.

The only retailer in Washoe County to win such a license is Sol Cannabis in Washoe Valley. It’s been in the marijuana growing and retail business since 2018.

The industry has grown since then, with Cannabis lounge licenses in the offering by the state, owner Ed Alexander says he was at first reluctant to apply.

But he did so anyway and now has much to think about when it comes to just what a marijuana lounge will entail.

“Excited,” says Alexander. “Watching the industry expand and have some growth opportunities and then with any unchartered territory apprehension as to what is it going to look like.”

The designation will be the easy part.

While Alexander says he knows what he would like to do. It is dependent upon what Washoe County will allow. Alexander says it tough to know what his business will look like ten years from now. He intends to start slowly.

But he says he sees pot as only one aspect of a cannabis lounge.

“We want to be a place where cannabis and entertainment is melted together,” says Alexander. “Where there are as many people coming down here for the experience outside of the cannabis as they are coming for cannabis. I think northern Nevada is in need of privately owned venues and we are intent of developing a nice entertainment complex.”

Alexander akin it to wine country in California, where visitors certainly enjoy the wine but also enjoy other aspects of the area.

He is concerned about what regulations will be put in his way, and what that will mean to the bottom line.

As more and more states legalize marijuana the industry will cease to be a novelty. To stand out Alexander hopes to exceed customers’ as well as regulators’ expectations as to what is possible.

