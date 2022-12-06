KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes spicy bacon chicken hoagie sandwiches
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:58 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Great for lunch, dinner or potlucks, Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes has the perfect recipe for a hearty chicken sandwich with bacon, mozzarella and a spicy kick.
Ingredients:
- 1 large French loaf cut in half, bottom hollowed
- 15 roasted garlic cloves
- 1/2 onion (julienned)
- 2 chicken breasts
- 1/4 bacon (diced and partially cooked)
- 2 tbsp. lemon oil (Big Horn Olive Oil Company)
- Mama Rays Poultry Rub
- 10 fresh mozzarella balls
- Salt and pepper
- 1/4 cup mayo
- BJ’s Hot Sauce (to taste)
- Siracha (to taste)
- Roasted red peppers
- 1/4 lemon (juiced)
- 1 serrano pepper
Directions:
- To make the sauce, add mayo, roasted red peppers, hot sauce, siracha, lemon and serrano pepper to a food processor and blend. Set aside.
- In pan heat up oil, add onions... then bacon... then chicken; season to taste.
- Melt cheese on top and set aside to cool.
- In hollowed out French bread, spread mayo mix, sprinkle garlic and add meat mixture.
- Slice and enjoy!
KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.