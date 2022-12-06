KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes spicy bacon chicken hoagie sandwiches

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Great for lunch, dinner or potlucks, Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes has the perfect recipe for a hearty chicken sandwich with bacon, mozzarella and a spicy kick.

To make the sauce, add mayo, roasted red peppers, hot sauce, siracha, lemon and serrano pepper to a food processor and blend. Set aside.

In pan heat up oil, add onions... then bacon... then chicken; season to taste.

Melt cheese on top and set aside to cool.

In hollowed out French bread, spread mayo mix, sprinkle garlic and add meat mixture.