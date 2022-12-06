Ken Wilson explains Wolf Pack’s approach as transfer portal opens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Let the bidding begin.

Though still just a few years in, college football’s transfer portal has already drastically changed the landscape of the sport.

On Monday the portal opened for 2023 which will allow players to see if the grass is truly greener, and for coaches to try and improve their programs.

“We are constantly looking to upgrade all positions and move our roster around,” Nevada Head Coach Ken Wilson said at his latest media availability on his offseason checklist.

After finishing 2-10 this past season Wilson and his staff are looking at high school, junior college, and four-year talent for help.

Addressing the line of scrimmage is the biggest need.

“We certainly need depth in the defensive line. We need offensive line depth to compete at those positions,” said Wilson. “We need the best players at every other position who can push the guys that we have here, or beat the guys that we have out. That’s how you build a program. You bring in competition.”

As of Monday night the Wolf Pack has three players in the portal. That doesn’t guarantee they’ll leave, but there’s a chance.

Grant Starck, who was the only Wolf Pack offensive lineman to start every game this season, is drawing interest from other schools. Aaron Frost - who missed this past year with a leg injury, is also in the portal. Quarterback Jonah Chong rounds out the list.

Then there’s former prep talent like Jackson LaDuke who is likely on his way out of the University of Oregon. Wilson recruited the Spanish Springs linebacker when he was on the Ducks’ staff.

Coaching, playing time, and location are just a few reasons players enter the portal. Making money through name, image, and likeness (NIL) is also a big draw.

“At our level we are starting an NIL collective that can match up with anybody on the West Coast and probably the country. Our players will see the benefit of that starting in January.”

