First conviction for new battery in the presence of a child law made

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is announcing its first conviction of a man under the newly enacted domestic battery in the presence of a child ordinance.

Everett Eugene Palo Trahey was convicted on one count of domestic battery in the presence of a child and one count of domestic battery, 1st offense.

On Oct. 22, the Sparks Police Department was dispatched for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, a female victim told officers Trahey began a verbal argument with her before pushing her to the ground and striking her face repeatedly. The altercation was witnessed by their three-year-old son.

“In keeping with our zero-tolerance policy in the fight against domestic violence, we will continue to use all tools available to hold abusers accountable and protect children. This sentence should serve as a sign that we will continue to aggressively prosecute domestic battery related offenses, especially when the involve children,” said City Attorney Wes Duncan.

A proposal that added the crimes of battery in the presence of a child, domestic violence in presence of a child, and abuse, neglect or endangerment to the Sparks Municipal Code was added by the City Council in October.

For the conviction of Domestic Battery, Trahey was sentenced to 150 days in the Washoe County Jail and 30 days suspended to complete 48 hours of community service.

He must also complete 26 weeks of domestic violence counseling, pay a $200 fine, additional court fines and assessments, a $35 Domestic Violence fee, complete a parenting class on the effects of violence in the home, random drug and alcohol testing, and have no contact with the named victim.

For the conviction of domestic battery in the presence of a child, Trahey was given 180 days in the Washoe County Jail consecutive to the domestic battery charge, suspended for two years on the same conditions for the domestic battery charge.

