Alex Woodley nominated for WCSD seat E

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Alex Woodley has been named to the Washoe County School District Seat E.

The seat was left vacant after Trustee Angie Taylor won her bid for State Assembly.

Woodley was originally sworn in as the City of Reno’s Director of Parking and Code Enforcement in October 2021. He has lived in Reno since 2004, overseeing code enforcement, and downtown revitalization among other departments.

