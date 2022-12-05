Volunteers decorate Veterans home for holiday season

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The goal was spreading holiday cheer for local veterans.

Volunteers from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 989, along with Home Depot employees from Reno and Carson City stores came by the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home on Monday to set up Christmas decorations.

“It’s something that we look forward to,” said J.R. Stafford of Chapter 989. “We have people that are putting up Christmas trees or wall décor.”

Greg Watson is the chaplain at the veterans’ home, and says he hopes people will continue to come out and volunteer, because he’s seen how much the vets appreciate it.

“Not just the decorating itself but that the community came out,” he explained. “That’s what makes it special. It’s the fact that people came out here to give their time to decorate they will remember.”

Stafford says the founding principal of Vietnam Veterans of America is about never abandoning the generations that came before them. And this effort for the holiday season, is just one small way of doing that.

