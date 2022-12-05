Volunteers decorate Veterans home for holiday season

Volunteers set up a tree inside the Battle Born Way facility on Monday, December 5th.
Volunteers set up a tree inside the Battle Born Way facility on Monday, December 5th.(Ray Kinney (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:11 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The goal was spreading holiday cheer for local veterans.

Volunteers from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 989, along with Home Depot employees from Reno and Carson City stores came by the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home on Monday to set up Christmas decorations.

“It’s something that we look forward to,” said J.R. Stafford of Chapter 989. “We have people that are putting up Christmas trees or wall décor.”

Greg Watson is the chaplain at the veterans’ home, and says he hopes people will continue to come out and volunteer, because he’s seen how much the vets appreciate it.

“Not just the decorating itself but that the community came out,” he explained. “That’s what makes it special. It’s the fact that people came out here to give their time to decorate they will remember.”

Stafford says the founding principal of Vietnam Veterans of America is about never abandoning the generations that came before them. And this effort for the holiday season, is just one small way of doing that.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ferrel submitted this photo of a fireball that went over Nevada on Nov. 30, 2022.
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
Nevada Rural Housing Authority logo
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
Raul Cuen, left, and Frank Nanez,
2 inmates shot, killed at Susanville Prison
The scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Silver Legacy valet parking on Dec. 4, 2022.
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno
Miguel Vargas-Cortez
Sparks Police arrest man after pursuit ends in crash

Latest News

Troy Driver of Fallon makes his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Preliminary hearing for Driver set
Chief Lawson
Sparks Fire Chief Lawson fired after pending charges against him
The guilty verdict stems from an incident in March
Nevada City resident guilty of driving on protected land
"Nightmare before X-Mas" Interview
TheatreWorks presents “Nightmare Before X-Mas: A Musical Parody” at upcoming family gala